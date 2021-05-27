Pharmacy users encouraged to use Remote Check-In

Hill Air Force Base Pharmacy customers can now manage prescriptions using a new text messaging service called Remote Pharmacy Check-In using Q-Anywhere.

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Hill Air Force Base Pharmacy customers can now manage prescriptions using a new text messaging service called Remote Pharmacy Check-In using Q-Anywhere.

The service will eliminate over-the-phone wait times and allow for same day prescription activation and pick up.

“With Remote Pharmacy Check-In, you can save time by activating your prescription with a simple text from your phone,” said Staff Sgt. Marco Cardenas, Pharmacy NCO in charge. “It’s the latest TRICARE pharmacy tool offered to make filling prescriptions easier.”

When a provider writes a prescription and sends it to the pharmacy, you can activate it by scanning the QR code or texting “Get in line” to 855-792-9010.

After entering your Department of Defense Identification Number, the system will activate any new prescriptions you have. You will receive a text message with instructions when the medication is ready for pickup. Requests received before 10 a.m. will be ready by 3 p.m. the same duty day.

Remote Pharmacy Check-In doesn’t refill prescriptions; it only activates new ones. Prescriptions will only be activated during duty hours, and the pharmacy must be open for the request to be processed.

The service is part of a pilot program. The Hill AFB Pharmacy is one of just a handful of military pharmacies using the service. The goal is for the service to be available at 150 locations before the end of the pilot.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!