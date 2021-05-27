Pharmacy users encouraged to use Remote Check-In

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Hill Air Force Base Pharmacy customers can now manage prescriptions using a new text messaging service called Remote Pharmacy Check-In using Q-Anywhere.
The service will eliminate over-the-phone wait times and allow for same day prescription activation and pick up.
“With Remote Pharmacy Check-In, you can save time by activating your prescription with a simple text from your phone,” said Staff Sgt. Marco Cardenas, Pharmacy NCO in charge. “It’s the latest TRICARE pharmacy tool offered to make filling prescriptions easier.”
When a provider writes a prescription and sends it to the pharmacy, you can activate it by scanning the QR code or texting “Get in line” to 855-792-9010.
After entering your Department of Defense Identification Number, the system will activate any new prescriptions you have. You will receive a text message with instructions when the medication is ready for pickup. Requests received before 10 a.m. will be ready by 3 p.m. the same duty day.
Remote Pharmacy Check-In doesn’t refill prescriptions; it only activates new ones. Prescriptions will only be activated during duty hours, and the pharmacy must be open for the request to be processed.
The service is part of a pilot program. The Hill AFB Pharmacy is one of just a handful of military pharmacies using the service. The goal is for the service to be available at 150 locations before the end of the pilot.