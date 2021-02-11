President’s Day 2021: What’s open and closed at Hill AFB

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Many offices and services will be closed or have limited hours Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of the President’s Day federal holiday. In addition, the base will observe an AFMC Family Day Friday, Feb. 12. Here’s what’s open and closed both days:
Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed both days.
Airman Leadership School: Closed both days.
Arts and Crafts: Closed both days.
Auto Hobby: Closed both days.
Bowling: Closed both days.
Boyer Hill Military Housing: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 12. Closed Feb. 15.
Burger King: Closed Feb. 15
Chapel: Closed both days.
Child Development Center (East & West): Closed both days.
Civilian Personnel Section: Closed both days.
Civilian Education and Training: Closed both days.
Fast Eddie’s: Open Feb. 12 from 6-8 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for lunch, 5-7 p.m. Closed Feb. 15.
Finance Customer Service: Closed both days.
Fitness Centers: Warrior is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Hess is closed.
Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open both days 5:30-8 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for lunch, 5-7 p.m.
Hill Express: Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 15.
Hubbard Golf Course: Closed both days.
Legal Office: Closed both days.
Library: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 12. Closed Feb. 15.
Lodging: Open 24/7
Main Exchange: Open 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Feb. 15.
Manpower and Organization: Closed both days.
Medical Group (Clinic/Pharmacy): Clinic and Main Pharmacy will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 12. All other services will be closed. All services closed Feb. 15.
Military Clothing Sales: Closed both days.
Military Education and Training: Closed both days.
Military Personnel Section: Closed both days.
Museum: Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 12. Closed Feb. 15.
NAF Human Resources: Closed both days.
Official Mail Center: Closed both days.
Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 12. Closed Feb. 15.
Professional Development: Closed both days.
Resource Management: Closed both days.
Popeye’s: Closed Feb. 15
South Gate Visitor Center: Closed both days.
Subway: Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 15
The Landing: Closed both days.
Youth Programs: Closed both days.
The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7 both days. The Roy Gate will be open 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 12 and be closed Feb. 15.