JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas — In addition to the Civilian Tuition Assistance Program, the Department of the Air Force offers three academic programs for Air Force and Space Force civilians to enhance their level of education.
The programs are the Civilian Associate Degree Program, the Bachelor’s Degree Program, and the Master’s Degree Program. Applications are being accepted through the Academic Year 2022 Civilian Developmental Education call through Feb. 26.
CADP offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Air Force Leadership and Management Studies.
“The program is a great opportunity for civilian Airmen and Guardians to improve their skills in areas critical for the work center, such as team building, problem solving, followership, leadership, conflict resolution, and professionalism,” said Troy Belyeu, CADP program manager.
CADP is open to all permanent, full-time, appropriated fund Air Force and Space Force civilians, to include federal wage grade employees. To be eligible, applicants may have some college credit but cannot have been awarded a post-secondary degree from a regionally accredited two or four-year college or university.
As the newest addition to the academic/fellowship portfolio, the Bachelor’s Degree Program presents applicants the opportunity to attain a bachelor’s degree in their career specialty to support current and future needs of the department. Additionally, career field and developmental teams may approve technical and functional degree programs related to an applicant’s occupational series.
Applicants must have an associate’s degree or no more than two years remaining in their degree plan. The Bachelor’s Degree Program is open to permanent full-time appropriated fund Air Force and Space Force civilians between the grades of GS-12 through GS-15, or equivalent. If selected for this program, selectees must apply and be accepted by an accredited university or college, preferably in their local area.
The Master’s Degree Program offers GS-12 through GS-15 or equivalent civilians the opportunity to attain a Master of Business Administration, Master of Public Administration, or Master of Public Policy degree from an accredited university or college.
“Like the Bachelor’s Degree Program, applicants are encouraged to select a school in the local area,” said Brian Cyr, Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees program manager. “However, the Master’s Degree Program does not allow technical degrees, executive MBAs, or online or weekend programs, because the intent is to develop leadership competencies relevant in all functional areas.”
For all three programs, applicants must have a minimum of two years of federal civil service by March 13, 2021. Applicants should note that CADP is an online degree program, and the BA and Master’s Degree programs are in-residence only.
Eligible Air and Space Force civilians are encouraged to submit their applications by Feb. 26 via MyVECTOR at https://MyVECTOR.us.af.mil/MyVECTOR. Google Chrome is the recommended browser to register and access your account.
For more information on eligibility requirements and full program details for these academic programs, visit the myPers Civilian Force Development Academic/Fellowship website at https://mypers.af.mil/app/answers/detail/a_id/41798/p/2/c/549 or contact the AFPC Leadership Development Office at afpc.civiliandevelopment.cde@us.af.mil.