Reduction initiative axes 506 publications, aims to empower leaders

ARLINGTON, Va. — After four years of review, the Department of the Air Force publication reduction initiative introduced in 2017 by then Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein is nearing a close.
In a letter dated Aug. 29, 2018, the Air Force secretary, chief of staff and chief master sergeant explained the desire to empower commanders at all levels to use their best judgement when making decisions to accomplish the mission.
The publications included in the initiative were organized into three categories: Air Force Policy Directives, Air Force Instructions and Air Force Manuals.
As of February 2021, 506 publications have been rescinded, 854 have been updated and 66 are currently in formal coordination with only 23 publications awaiting review.
During the review, functional communities considered if publications added value, set policy, described best practices and delegated authority to the lowest practical level.
According to Yoon Song, U.S. Air Force departmental publishing office director, the 23 pending publications are either waiting for higher U.S. Department of Defense reviews to be resolved before the affected Air Force publications can be reviewed, or the inclusion of the U.S. Space Force and other reorganization actions.
To view the up-to-date publications, visit www.e-publishing.af.mil.