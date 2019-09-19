KAYSVILLE, Utah — Throughout the history of our nation, many events have served to shape and define the United States of America. However, few have had such a profound effect on our country as the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
This Sept. 11, members from Hill Air Force Base’s 775th Civil Engineer Squadron, which is made up of Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Fire Department, and Emergency Management, commemorated the day with its 4th annual 9/11 Memorial Ruck March. The event was co-sponsored by fire and police departments from the nearby cities of Kaysville and Layton.
“I think this event means a lot and is a great way to honor those who have fallen”, said First Lt. John Gandy, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. “I think it is important, that we as a nation take time to remember the ultimate sacrifices of those first responders, as well as the men and women in the military, who have given so much over the years in the defense of our nation.”
Participants either walked or jogged 9.11 miles, some with a 30-pound pack on their backs. Hill’s participants were either fully suited in firefighter gear or wore heavy backpacks to pay tribute to the 343 fallen firefighters and 60 police officers who sacrificed their lives during the rescue efforts at World Trade Center Twin Towers in New York City.
Each year, citizens across America mark the annual anniversary, known as Patriot Day, by honoring the 2,983 who were killed during the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Pennsylvania, through memorial ceremonies and events.