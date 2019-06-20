STEM Summer
Buy Now

Participants during the Hill Aerospace Museum’s Summer STEM Passport Program June 5, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The museum is again offering free classes related to science, technology, engineering and math through the summer to youth age 8 and older.

 Todd Cromar/U.S. Air force

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — For the second-consecutive year, the education team at the Hill Aerospace Museum is offering a free STEM Summer Passport Program for youth age 8 and older.

The program will occur weekly through August. Classes are offered at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and cover subjects such as electricity, magnetics, astronomy, weather chemistry and more.

Participants receive a Museum STEM Passport to track the classes they attend.

A subject page in the Passport, corresponding with each class, will be stamped after participants complete each 40-minute session.

After participants receive all the stamps by attending the offered classes, they will receive an Air Force wings pin and a certificate.

STEM Summer Saturdays sponsored by Weber County Recreation Arts Museums and Parks will also be a part of the STEM Passport program.

Saturday classes will be offered June 8, July 6, August 3 and August 17 featuring classes on rockets and the museum’s new C-130 Experience exhibit.

The STEM Summer Passport Program is free. However, seating is limited and open on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, visit aerospaceutah.org or call 801-825-5817.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!