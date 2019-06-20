HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — For the second-consecutive year, the education team at the Hill Aerospace Museum is offering a free STEM Summer Passport Program for youth age 8 and older.
The program will occur weekly through August. Classes are offered at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and cover subjects such as electricity, magnetics, astronomy, weather chemistry and more.
Participants receive a Museum STEM Passport to track the classes they attend.
A subject page in the Passport, corresponding with each class, will be stamped after participants complete each 40-minute session.
After participants receive all the stamps by attending the offered classes, they will receive an Air Force wings pin and a certificate.
STEM Summer Saturdays sponsored by Weber County Recreation Arts Museums and Parks will also be a part of the STEM Passport program.
Saturday classes will be offered June 8, July 6, August 3 and August 17 featuring classes on rockets and the museum’s new C-130 Experience exhibit.
The STEM Summer Passport Program is free. However, seating is limited and open on a first come, first served basis.
For more information, visit aerospaceutah.org or call 801-825-5817.