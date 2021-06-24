STEM Summer Passport Program returns to Hill museum

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — For the fourth consecutive year, the Hill Aerospace Museum offers its free STEM Summer Passport Program with a variety of unique and engaging classes for children ages seven and older. Classes continue through Aug. 14.
Classes include lessons on energy, Newton's laws, forces of flight, weather, magnetics, electricity and rockets.
Classes will be offered at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Saturday. Tuesday’s class will be virtual and can be viewed from home at https://www.facebook.com/hillaerospacemuseum. In-person classes require registration via Eventbrite prior to attending. To register, visit https://www.hillaerospacemuseum-stemsummerprogram.eventbrite.com.
The STEM Summer Passport Program is free. Participants will receive a STEM Passport to track the classes attended. Passports will be punched after completing each 45-minute class. After attending five classes, participants will receive an Air Force Wings pin and a certificate.
STEM Summer Saturdays is sponsored by Weber County Recreation Arts Museums and Parks. For more information about the Hill Aerospace Museum, visit https://www.aerospaceutah.org.