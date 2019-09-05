WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — It is not too late to sign up to run or volunteer at the 2019 Air Force Marathon Sept. 19-21.
Openings are still available to register for the 5K Sept. 20, or the 10K, half and full marathon Sept. 21.
And if you are feeling adventurous, run in the Fly, Fight, and Win Challenge by running in the 5K, 10K and the half or full marathon. In addition to receiving medals for each corresponding race, runners who participate in the challenge will also receive a special Fly, Fight, and Win Challenge medal.
If running is not your style, sign up to be one of the 2,600 volunteers who help make the event a success.
There are still many opportunities available for people to come out to volunteer with pre-race preparations, the Sports and Fitness Expo and more.
The marathon is also a perfect opportunity for a team-building event for groups such as civic groups, businesses or student organizations to volunteer as a group.
All volunteers will receive a free Air Force Marathon volunteer shirt.
Volunteer registration is currently open and will run through Sept. 4. All the open positions are listed on the marathon’s website.
To register to run or volunteer for the Air Force Marathon, go to www.usafmarathon.com.
The Air Force Marathon, presented by Northrop Grumman, USAA and Boeing, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. The Sports & Fitness Expo is held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center and will be Thursday, Sept. 19, and Friday, Sept. 20. The event will also feature a gourmet pasta dinner and Breakfast of Champions on Friday, Sept. 20 as well as an after-party on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Greene Towne Center.