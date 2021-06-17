Team Hill celebrates newest chief master sergeants

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Team Hill welcomed the newest chief master sergeants to the rank during a Chief Induction Ceremony held here at Hangar 37 June 5 at Hill Air Force Base.
Inductees, family members and guests gathered for the annual event that included a customary recognition followed by dinner, guest speakers, and a ceremony.
Inductees:
75th Air Base Wing
Chief Master Sgt. Brett Kemp, 649th Munitions Squadron
86th Fighter Weapons Squadron
Chief Master Sgt. Steven Edmonds, 86th Fighter Weapons Squadron
372nd Recruiting Group
Chief Master Sgt. Sean Pitts, 348th Recruiting Squadron
388th Fighter Wing
Chief Master Sgt. David Havel, 388th Logistics Support Squadron
Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Grady, 388th Logistics Support Squadron
Chief Master Sgt. Arnold Munroe, 388th Maintenance Squadron
419th Fighter Wing
Chief Master Sgt. Jeff Bernard, 419th Maintenance Squadron
Chief Master Sgt. Steven Kooyman, 419th Security Forces Squadron
Chief Master Sgt. Brandon De Los Reyes, 67th Aerial Port Squadron
Chief Master Sgt. Heather Wokurka, 67th Aerial Port Squadron
Chief Master Sgt. Shane Rutledge, 419th Civil Engineer Squadron
Only 1 percent of the entire enlisted force will earn the rank of chief.
Chief master sergeants serve in the highest enlisted rank and hold strategic leadership positions and are charged with mentoring and developing junior enlisted personnel. They bring substantial operational and occupational experience as well as strong institutional skills to their organizations and assigned tasks.
Chief Master Sgt. Brett Kemp, 649th Munitions Squadron superintendent and inductee, said reaching the rank of chief master sergeant is a monumental milestone that provides more opportunities to serve his fellow Airmen.
“It’s a great feeling to be able lead our Airmen, even during difficult times, as we work together and help our sections, units, groups, and wings through change,” he said. “We have to continue to grow and have the tough conversations, speak up for the voiceless, and work harder each day to address the needs of our Air Force to make it and ourselves better.”