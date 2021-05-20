HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Members of the Team Hill community gathered at the Hill Legacy Chapel May 6 for the 2021 National Day of Prayer. The theme: Lord, pour out your love, life and liberty, from 2 Corinthians 3:17.
The event featured prayers from the Catholic, Protestant, Judaism, Heathen and The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints faith communities, and culminated with a keynote speech by retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ken Bosshard.
Bosshard shared several stories from throughout his life that led to his eventual alcohol dependence and the milestones that led to his recovery
He emphasized his participation in Alcoholics Anonymous and the spiritual experience he had with the program’s third step, “...to turn your will and life," and a simple prayer he said that changed his life.
“At that moment, I felt peace, serenity, and hope. It was definitely something and I think it was God. It was amazing,” Bosshard said.
The entirety of the National Day of Prayer event can viewed at “Hill Air Force Base Chapel” on Facebook.
The annual observance is held the first Thursday in May and invites all faiths to gather and pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.