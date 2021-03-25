Team Hill invited to participate in #30daysofSAAPM

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The 2021 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month campaign is “Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission.”
This theme rings true because as Airmen, we are capable of excelling when our Air Force puts people first.
When we focus on taking care of each other and are committed to a climate of respect and dignity, we are ready and able to accomplish the mission.
This year the Hill Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office and our community partners are putting on a series of awareness and outreach events available to all personnel and families. The events include:
April 1-30, #30daysofSAAPM: Join advocates, activists, survivors and supporters who are getting involved in Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Instagram and Facebook. Daily posts encourage creative ways for you to raise awareness, educate, and connect with others — plus you have a chance to win prizes. Facebook: “Hill AFB Sexual Assault Prevention & Response – SAPR” Instagram: “hill_afb_sapr”
April 1, Paint the Town Teal: The SAPR office will be placing banners and teal ribbons around the installation to kick off SAAPM.
April 8 at 10 a.m., SAPR Open House: Come visit the SAPR office in building 460, between the chapel and landing, and sign the proclamation to declare April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month throughout the base community. If we see conduct that could potentially lead to sexual assault, we need to step in and prevent it to the best of our ability and support those who have already been hurt. Everyone must make this a priority, so every Airman can “fly high” together.
April 15 at 10:30 a.m., noon or 1:30 p.m., SAPR Wacky Walk: Join us in a fun and silly walk around the duck pond. Participants will show off their best “walk” at each station such as moonwalk, walk like an Egyptian or walk like a sloth. Participants will receive SAPR educational awareness items. To be sure COVID-19 safety measures are met, registration is required at https://75-abw-sapr.ticketleap.com/sapr-wacky-walk/
April 22 at 11 a.m., Virtual SAAPM, The Mission is Transformation: Mike Domitrz, subject matter expert and author, has worked with military leaders at all levels for more than a decade. In this open discussion, Mike will provide specific steps for creating positive transformations in each unit, command and on every installation.
In this presentation, Domitrz will:
Share specific skill sets and insights for creating long-term cultural transformation toward respect, sex, consent, bystander intervention, supporting survivors, and the language we use.
Reveal realistic techniques that everyone can implement immediately, from our young, single military members to our more seasoned, married leaders. Discover unintentional harm that some leaders are causing, and the simple solutions for avoiding such damage.
Discuss the “slope” of sexual activity that provokes leaders at all levels into having thought-provoking and sometimes paradigm-shifting conversations regarding their beliefs versus what they believe they can actually say.
To register for this free event, visit https://www.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItc-2urz4vGqYKSx2vgI0ZzeAYjkL37Yc.
For questions about any of these events, please contact the SAPR office at 801-777-1950 or email hill.sarc@us.af.mil.