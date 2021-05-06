Team Hill serves up recipes and history for AAPI Heritage Month

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — This Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, join the Team Hill Special Observance Committee as they serve up a series of recipes that celebrate the Asian/Pacific Islander communities.
Each week in May, you will find pre-recorded "how to" video recipes on the Hill Air Force Base Facebook page.
In June 1977, U.S. Reps. Frank Horton (NY) and Norman Mineta (CA) created a House Resolution recognizing the first 10 days of May as Asian Heritage Week. In May 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed Public Law 102-450, extending the recognition and designating the entire month of May as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
May was chosen to commemorate the immigration of the first Japanese to the United States on May 7, 1843, and to mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869, where a majority of workers were Chinese immigrants.
Even before the House Resolution in 1977 was introduced, Asian/Pacific Islander Americans have been part of the continuous achievements of the United States in war, science, and arts.
On September 24, 1911, while seriously wounded, Jose B. Nisperos continued to fight until the enemy was repulsed and became the first person of Asian descent to receive the Medal of Honor.
In 1912, 1920, and 1924, Duke Kahanamoku set multiple world records by winning gold and silver Olympic medals in both team and individual events. He is known as the “Father of Modern Surfing.”
In 1989, Kristi Yamaguchi was the first female figure skater in thirty-four years to win two medals at the U.S. National Championships. Yamaguchi won the gold medal in the 1991 World Championship as well as the 1992 Olympic Champion.
In 1996, David Ho was named Time Magazine’s Man of the Year for his groundbreaking AIDS research on the effects of protease inhibitors and other antiviral drugs for HIV treatment.
Annually, the Library of Congress and Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute publish the theme, fact sheets and resources for AAPI Heritage Month and other observances, which can be found at deomi.org.