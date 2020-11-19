Thanksgiving 2020: Holiday hours at Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Many Hill Air Force Base offices and services will be closed or have limited hours for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The base will observe Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 26, and an AFMC Family Day on Friday, Nov. 27.
Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed both days
Airman Leadership School: Closed both days
Arts and Crafts/Auto Hobby: Closed both days
Bowling Center: Closed both days
Boyer Hill Military Housing Office: Closed both days
Burger King: Closed Nov. 26 and open 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27
Child Development Center (East & West): Closed both days
Civilian Personnel Section: Closed both days
Civilian Education and Training: Closed both days
Fast Eddie’s: Closed Nov. 26 and open for breakfast 6-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m. Nov. 27
Finance Customer Service: Closed both days
Fitness Center (Hess): Open both days for registered CAC users 4-10 a.m.
Fitness Center (Warrior): Closed Nov. 26 and open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27
Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open for breakfast 7-10:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m. Nov. 26 and breakfast 5:30-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m. Nov. 27
Hill Express/Class Six: Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 26 and open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 27-29
Hubbard Golf Course: Closed Nov. 26 and open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27 (weather dependent)
Hubbard Golf Course Café: Closed Nov. 26-29
Legal Office: Closed both days
Library: Closed both days
Lodging: Open 24/7 both days
Main Exchange: Closed Nov. 26 and open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 27-29
Main Exchange Food Court: Closed Nov. 26 and open 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27
Manpower and Organization: Closed both days
Medical Group (Clinic/Pharmacy): Closed Nov. 26 and open for acute, same day care 7:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 27
Military Education and Training: Closed both days
Military Personnel Section: Closed both days
Museum: Closed both days
NAF Human Resources: Closed both days
Official Mail: Closed Nov. 26 and open 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 27
Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Closed both days
Popeye’s: Closed Nov. 26 and open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 27
Professional Development: Closed both days
South Gate Visitor Center: Closed both days
The Landing: Closed both days
West Gate Express: Closed both days
Youth Programs: Closed both days
The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7. The Roy Gate will be closed both days.