HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Many Hill Air Force Base offices and services will be closed or have limited hours for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The base will observe Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 28, and an AFMC Family Day Friday, Nov. 29.
Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed both days
Airman Leadership School: Closed both days
Arts and Crafts: Closed both days
Auto Hobby: Closed both days
Bowling: Closed both days
Boyer Hill Military Housing Office: Closed both days
Child Development Center (East & West): Closed both days
Civilian Personnel Section: Closed both days
Civilian Education and Training: Closed both days
Fast Eddie’s: Closed Nov. 28 and open for breakfast 6-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29
Finance Customer Service: Closed both days
Fitness Centers: Open 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 28 and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 29 (the Hess Fitness Center is open 24/7 both days for registered CAC users)
Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open for breakfast 7-10:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m. Nov. 28 and breakfast 5:30-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29 (the midnight meal will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 27, and will reopen Sunday, Dec. 1, at 10:30 p.m.)
Hubbard Golf Course: Closed Nov. 28 and open dawn to dusk Nov. 29 (weather dependent)
Legal Office: Closed both days
Library: Closed both days
Lodging: Open 24/7 both days
Manpower and Organization: Closed both days
Medical Group (Clinic/Pharmacy): Closed Nov. 28 and open for acute, same day care 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 29
Military Education and Training: Closed both days
Military Personnel Section: Closed both days
Museum: Closed Nov. 28 and open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 29
NAF Human Resources: Closed both days
Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Closed both days
Professional Development: Closed both days
South Gate Visitor Center: Closed both days
The Landing: Closed both days
Youth Programs: Closed both days
The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7. The Roy Gate will be closed both days.