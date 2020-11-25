This holiday season is unlike any we have seen.
We are in the midst of a pandemic of epic proportions and our state leaders have encouraged less traveling and smaller gatherings this Thanksgiving. I echo those sentiments as the numbers rise globally. Although the pandemic may change our plans and alter traditions, don’t be discouraged. Instead, stay positive and take time to reflect on all we have to be thankful for and know that we will get through this and come back stronger.
I offer my deepest thanks and appreciation for the selfless dedication made by Airmen across Team Hill and in our deployed locations. I’m thankful for the sacrifices that each of you make to employ combat capability, enhance readiness, and improve our base. You’re making a difference to Team Hill, our Air Force, and our nation.
I wish you and your families a safe, enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday.
Again, I’m truly honored to serve with you.