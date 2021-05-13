Air Force PT Uniform gets an Update

Air Force Uniform Office members 1st Lt. Avery Thompson and 2nd Lt. Maverick Wilhite put updated versions of the Air Force phyisical training (PT) uniform through their paces at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2021. The Air Force Uniform Office is part of the Human System's Division in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Agile Combat Support Directorate. This is the first update to the PT uniform in more than 16 years, and over 150 Airmen participated in testing the new gear. The new ensemble currently consists of a jacket, a pair of pants, a T-shirt and two types of shorts; a lined runner's short and a longer unlined multipurpose short. A long sleeve t-shirt and a hoodie are in development. The ensemble features improved fabrics that are softer and quick drying, and have antimicrobial technology, which helps with moisture and odor control. The new uniform items are entering the production phase and will be available to Airmen sometime in 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)

 Jim Varhegyi/U.S. Air Force

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — Physical fitness assessments will resume for Airmen on July 1, 2021.

Some Airmen may be deconditioned due to the impacts of COVID-19 protocols and lack of accessibility for fitness options. To assist military members preparing for the PT test, Air Force Materiel Command has developed a physical training toolkit that consists of the Physical Training Leader Guide and the MissionFit app.

The PTL guide provides guidance for Airmen on how to train safely and effectively, and is posted on the AF Connect app. The MissionFit app provides instructional videos, descriptions and exercises. The app is available for Android and IOS devices in the app store.

When returning to physical training, gradually starting a running program can help Airmen get into shape without putting too much stress on muscles and joints.

“Your body needs to adapt to your new training plan, so start slowly to avoid injury” said Kevin Ball, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base fitness and sports manager. Ball recommends that Airmen be able to walk 30 minutes continuously without discomfort before starting a running program.

If you not been physically active, Ball suggests to start with a walk-to-run program to ease into running.

The walk-to-run program consists of short intervals of running between longer intervals of walking. Gradually, you shorten the walking segments and lengthen the runs, until you’re running without breaks. The goal is to build up to 20-25 minutes of continuous running. The walk-to-run program is featured in the PTL Guide.

The AFMC PTL Guide can be downloaded at: AFMC Physical Training Leaders Guide.

