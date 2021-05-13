Utah Gov. Spencer Cox visited Hill Air Force Base on May 5, to gain a better understanding of the important missions performed by the men and women of Hill. The governor got a first-hand look at Hill’s important role in the nation’s defense with Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander, Maj. Gen. McCauley von Hoffman, Ogden Air Logisitic Complex commander, and Col. Craig Andrle, 388th Fighter Wing vice commander. He also the Air Combat Command’s F-35 Demonstration Team perform.

