Utah Gov. Spencer Cox visited Hill Air Force Base on May 5, to gain a better understanding of the important missions performed by the men and women of Hill. The governor got a first-hand look at Hill’s important role in the nation’s defense with Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander, Maj. Gen. McCauley von Hoffman, Ogden Air Logisitic Complex commander, and Col. Craig Andrle, 388th Fighter Wing vice commander. He also the Air Combat Command’s F-35 Demonstration Team perform.
Most Popular
Articles
- Weber County GOP censures Romney, elects new leadership
- North Ogden fruit-packing shed to make way for new road
- Man uses pepper spray to foil knife-carrying assailant in Ogden
- Ongoing drought a concern for officials in Ogden City
- High-profile N. Utah murder trials poised to break through pandemic-caused backlog
- Deb Berrett
- Slackwater moving, to relocate to new site later this year in downtown Ogden
- In bid to avoid disbarment, Ogden attorney who spent client's money cites mental crisis
- EMILY (GIFT) WALL
- Downtown Ogden traffic already bad, will get worse in coming days
Weber State University graduates and community members gather for the 2020 Spring Commencement on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. The ceremony was delayed four months due to COVID-19. When the ceremony finally happened, it was moved outdoors with masks, extra distance and smaller crowds.
Latest News
- Ogden Twilight organizers announce last headliner, concert tickets selling fast
- Gov. Cox announces end to mask mandate for last week in K-12 schools
- Utah governor tours Hill Air Force Base
- Ogden ALC commander pins on second star
- 34th Fighter Generation Squadron completes Agile Combat Employment exercise
- Ogden police stun woman with Taser after she allegedly threatens officer with a machete
- Major renovation project underway at Hill’s Airmen Recreation Center
- WSU to expand downtown presence at Dumke Arts Plaza