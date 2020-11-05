Veterans Day 2020: Holiday hours for Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — In recognition of the Veterans Day federal holiday, many offices and services will be closed or have limited hours at Hill Air Force Base Wednesday, Nov. 11. The following is what’s open and closed:
Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed
Airman Leadership School: Closed
Arts and Crafts/Auto Hobby: Closed
Bowling Center: Closed
Boyer Hill Military Housing: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Burger King: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chapel: Closed
Child Development Center (East & West): Closed
Civilian Personnel: Closed
Civilian Education and Training: Closed
Exchange Mini Mall/Class Six: Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Fast Eddie’s Dining Facility: Closed
Finance Customer Service: Closed
Fitness Center (Warrior): Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fitness Center (Hess): Open 4-10 a.m.
Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open for breakfast, 5:30-8 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; and dinner, 5-7 p.m.
Hubbard Memorial Golf Course: Dawn to dusk (weather permitting)
Legal Office: Closed
Library: Closed
Lodging: Open 24/7
Main Exchange (Food Court/Mall): Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Manpower and Organization: Closed
Medical Group (Clinic/Pharmacy): Closed
Military Education and Training: Closed
Military Personnel: Closed
Museum: Closed
NAF Human Resources: Closed
Official Mail Center: Closed
Outdoor Recreation/Tickets & Travel: Closed
Popeye’s: Closed
Professional Development: Closed
South Gate Visitor Center: Closed
Taste of Paradise Café (Bldg. 230): Closed
The Landing: Closed
West Gate Express: Closed
Youth Programs: Closed
The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7. The Roy Gate will be closed.