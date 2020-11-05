Veterans Day 2020: Holiday hours for Hill Air Force Base

In recognition of the Veterans Day federal holiday, many offices and services will be closed or have limited hours at Hill Air Force Base Wednesday, Nov. 11.

  Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed 

Airman Leadership School: Closed

 Arts and Crafts/Auto Hobby: Closed  

Bowling Center: Closed 

Boyer Hill Military Housing: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Burger King: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.  

Chapel: Closed

Child Development Center (East & West): Closed 

Civilian Personnel: Closed

 Civilian Education and Training: Closed

Exchange Mini Mall/Class Six: Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

  Fast Eddie’s Dining Facility: Closed

 Finance Customer Service: Closed 

Fitness Center (Warrior): Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fitness Center (Hess): Open 4-10 a.m.

Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open for breakfast, 5:30-8 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; and dinner, 5-7 p.m. 

Hubbard Memorial Golf Course: Dawn to dusk (weather permitting)

  Legal Office: Closed

 Library: Closed 

Lodging: Open 24/7 

Main Exchange (Food Court/Mall): Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 Manpower and Organization: Closed 

Medical Group (Clinic/Pharmacy): Closed 

Military Education and Training: Closed

 Military Personnel: Closed 

Museum: Closed  

NAF Human Resources: Closed

 Official Mail Center: Closed

 Outdoor Recreation/Tickets & Travel: Closed

  Popeye’s: Closed

Professional Development: Closed  

South Gate Visitor Center: Closed 

Taste of Paradise Café (Bldg. 230): Closed

 The Landing: Closed

 West Gate Express: Closed

 Youth Programs: Closed  

The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7. The Roy Gate will be closed.

