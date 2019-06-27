HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The Department of Defense announced West Valley City as one of 15 recipients of the 2019 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest U.S. government honor to employers for support of National Guard and Reserve employees.
“It is an honor to recognize these 15 exemplary civilian employers,” said Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan. “The strength of our military and the success of our defense strategy depends on the readiness of our National Guard and Reserve members. These dedicated citizen warriors could not accomplish their missions without employers who understand and support their military service. We are grateful to these organizations for their role in keeping our nation safe and for setting the standard for all employers of Guard and Reserve members.”
Other recipients of this year’s Freedom Award are as follows:
Archer Daniels Midland
Barclays
Callison Tighe & Robinson, LLC
Chevron
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Delta Solutions & Strategies, LLC
Direct Supply, Inc.
Eversource Energy
Houston Police Department
Kauai Auto Repair
Levi Rodgers Real Estate Group @ RE/MAX Military City
LG&E and KU Energy, LLC
Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
The Steel Network
The 2019 recipients were selected from 2,415 nominations received from guardsmen and reservists highlighting how their civilian employers went far beyond what the federal law requires to support them.
The Freedom Award began in 1996 under the auspices of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve to recognize exceptional employer support, with 265 honorees to date.
This article was adapted from an ESGR news release