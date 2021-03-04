Women’s History Month: Team Hill invited to virtual event honoring women

March is National Women’s History Month. First column (left to right): Maj. Gen Marcelite J. Harris, first African-American female general officer of the U.S. Air Force; Susan B. Anthony, American social reformer and women’s right activist; Admiral Grace Hopper, American computer scientist and U.S. Navy rear admiral; Madeleine Albright, first female U.S. secretary of state; and Maj. Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, U.S. Air Force’s first female fighter pilot. Second column: Trixie Friganza (immediately behind the sign), who inspired the song “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” was a women’s suffrage advocate; Janet C. Wolfenbarger, eighth commander of Air Force Materiel Command and first woman to achieve the rank of four-star general in the U.S. Air Force; Clara Barton, nurse who founded the American Red Cross; Eleanor Roosevelt, longest serving First Lady of the United States from 1933-1945; and Loretta Walsh, first American active-duty Navy woman, the first woman to enlist in the U.S. Navy, and the first woman allowed to serve as a woman in any of the United States armed forces, as anything other than as a nurse. Third column: Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States; Mae Jemison, American engineer, physician, and former NASA astronaut who became the first black woman to travel into space; Kamala Harris, the United States’ first female vice president, the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history, and the first African-American and first Asian-American vice president; Ruth Ginsburg, second woman to serve as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States; and Amelia Earhart, American aviation pioneer and first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

 David Perry/U.S. Air Force Graphic

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Ronald Reagan’s proclamation of Public Law 100-9 in 1987 officially recognized women’s contributions to the growth and strength of this nation by designating the month of March as “Women’s History Month.” As declared annually by presidential announcement, during this month we celebrate and honor the struggles and achievements that American women have overcome throughout the course of history.

Before the official proclamation of recognition, women have been trailblazers, fighting for a fairer and just society for all. American women from every race, class, ethnic background have been powerful figures who championed progress and opportunity for each generation.

Dedicated activists fought for equal footing for women and through their actions forever changed history.

During the early 1900s, Susan B. Anthony was a prominent women’s rights activist who pioneered the way towards the Nineteenth Amendment ratified in 1920, which gave women the right to vote. Following in her activist footsteps, Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg were the first and second female appointed U.S. Supreme Court justices who flourished in the face of adversity and protected women’s rights.

In 1917, Loretta Walsh became the first woman to enlist in the military and 31 years later in 1948, law made women a permanent part of the U.S. military. She was the first of many who opened the path for the 200,000 women serving active-duty today.

Every year the National Women’s History Alliance publishes a yearly theme for the month of March. The theme for 2021 is an extension of 2020s due to the original plans being sidetracked by the pandemic. Join us in celebrating the centennial theme of: “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced.”

Don’t miss us at 10 a.m., March 19, as Team Hill hosts a virtual Women’s History Month panel to explore women in the Air Force and to commemorate history. The panel will feature five accomplished women from Team Hill who will share their personal experiences and insight, and to honor the legacies of women and their collective efforts. A link to the virtual panel will be sent out prior to the event.

