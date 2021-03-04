Women’s History Month: Team Hill invited to virtual event honoring women

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Ronald Reagan’s proclamation of Public Law 100-9 in 1987 officially recognized women’s contributions to the growth and strength of this nation by designating the month of March as “Women’s History Month.” As declared annually by presidential announcement, during this month we celebrate and honor the struggles and achievements that American women have overcome throughout the course of history.
Before the official proclamation of recognition, women have been trailblazers, fighting for a fairer and just society for all. American women from every race, class, ethnic background have been powerful figures who championed progress and opportunity for each generation.
Dedicated activists fought for equal footing for women and through their actions forever changed history.
During the early 1900s, Susan B. Anthony was a prominent women’s rights activist who pioneered the way towards the Nineteenth Amendment ratified in 1920, which gave women the right to vote. Following in her activist footsteps, Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg were the first and second female appointed U.S. Supreme Court justices who flourished in the face of adversity and protected women’s rights.
In 1917, Loretta Walsh became the first woman to enlist in the military and 31 years later in 1948, law made women a permanent part of the U.S. military. She was the first of many who opened the path for the 200,000 women serving active-duty today.
Every year the National Women’s History Alliance publishes a yearly theme for the month of March. The theme for 2021 is an extension of 2020s due to the original plans being sidetracked by the pandemic. Join us in celebrating the centennial theme of: “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced.”
Don’t miss us at 10 a.m., March 19, as Team Hill hosts a virtual Women’s History Month panel to explore women in the Air Force and to commemorate history. The panel will feature five accomplished women from Team Hill who will share their personal experiences and insight, and to honor the legacies of women and their collective efforts. A link to the virtual panel will be sent out prior to the event.