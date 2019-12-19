Madia: It's hard to imagine where JMU would be without its FBS transfers. Those players play an integral role in the program, but both Houston and Cignetti were and are strategic about what transfers they welcomed and will welcome in the future to JMU. Houston had a philosophy and Cignetti has one too that the transfer has to fit within the culture of the program.
Carter transferred to JMU from Rutgers and became a two-time team captain. Ben DiNucci walked on at JMU after leaving Pittsburgh before eventually earning a scholarship once he proved himself. So for as talented as Carter, DiNucci, running back Jawon Hamilton (UCF), spur Wayne Davis (Ohio State), linebacker Landan Word (Virginia) and wide receiver Brandon Polk (Penn State) are, they also had to fit with the makeup of the team.