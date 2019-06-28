Huntsville Town has scheduled most of its July 4 activities on the Saturday prior to the July 4 holiday.
Activities begin on Saturday, June 29, with a 7:30 a.m. flag-raising at the flagpole near the stage in the Main Park, 7400 E. 200 South. Also that day will be a Fun Run beginning at the northeast corner of the park, a Neighborhood Pot Luck Breakfast (bring something to share) from 8:30-9:45 a.m., a parade at 10 a.m., and old-fashioned games in the Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, a Patriotic Program will be held in the Huntsville Cultural Hall inside the LDS church west of the park.
On Thursday, July 4, the annual Mountain Arts & Music Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Huntsville Square, 7355 E. 200 South. The festival will feature original fine art, live music, hands-on children’s art and activities, and a community art display.
Then, at 8 p.m. that day, the town will play music over its sound system “for your dancing and listening pleasure.” Fireworks will cap off the celebration at 10 p.m.
For more information, visit huntsvilletown.com, or call 801-745-3420.