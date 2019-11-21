Houghton: Yep, I’d say that’s accurate. Early in the year, Struck was inconsistent — his completion percentage has been below-average all season — but capable of making some great throws, and ISU really ran up the numbers on Portland State and North Dakota with him tossing the ball all around the field.
Starting with the Idaho game, though, he’s stayed inconsistent but replaced the good throws with some jaw-droppingly bad interceptions (and some that haven’t really been his fault, to be fair), showing a tendency to stare down his receivers. Even when he’s not throwing picks, he’s been missing throws. That, obviously, makes it tough to get the offense on track, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s had second-order effects beyond that, as well.
It’s demoralizing for me, in the press box, to watch opposing defensive backs trot into the end zone every game. I can’t imagine what it’s like for the guys on the sideline.