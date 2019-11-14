Gogola: I hope it’s a sell-out this Saturday, although it’s currently hunting season and that could affect the size. The crowd felt a little underwhelming this past week against Idaho, a regional rival that hadn’t played in Missoula since 2003 in their trophy game. Being in this position with a shot at the Big Sky title is what Montana has been working toward since Bobby Hauck returned in December 2017. Even he said after the win over Idaho that he thinks his team is a year ahead of schedule.
At No. 3, Weber State will be the highest-ranked team the Griz have hosted since beating No. 1 North Dakota State to open the 2015 season. No Weber State player has probably played in Washington-Grizzly Stadium because the Wildcats last visited in 2015. They better be prepared for the noise if the Griz fans show out, especially from the north end zone, which is known to cause opposing teams to false start at that end of the field.