Dunning: They really have to get (running back Ulonzo) Gilliam going. He had 140 against Southern Utah, but really no breakaway stuff. For a while there, they were averaged under 100 yards a game rushing as a team. They have had some injuries at receiver. Really miss the reliability and spectacular plays from Keelan Doss. Maier will always be Maier.
Hard to believe the team that took North Dakota State to the wire and was poised to take the lead in the fourth quarter, also lost in Grand Forks (at North Dakota) and really got pushed around on defense.