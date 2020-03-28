Feb. 6, 2020
Weber State 70, Sacramento State 66
In the most stunning individual offensive display ever seen for men's basketball inside the Dee Events Center, senior guard Jerrick Harding left one final transcendent performance on the court to break two scoring records on the same night.
Needing 24 points to become the program's all-time career leading scorer, Harding scored like a man possessed, connecting on all three levels. He hit a 3-pointer to reach 23 points, then beat the buzzer with a twisting drive and short floater to break the career record.
And that was just the first half.
After 25 first-half points, Harding kept going. He crossed 30, then 35, then 40.
Despite playing 39 minutes and battling defenders ranging from 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-8, the 6-foot-1 guard added to his total by shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line in the second half.
He finished with 44 points, setting a new single-game scoring record for the Dee Events Center. It eclipsed both the opponent record of 42 — yeah, that Anthony Johnson fellow — and the WSU record of 41, set by Lillard at the top of this list. He finished just short of his own overall single-game scoring record of 46, which came two years prior at Montana State.