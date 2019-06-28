Morgan again celebrates the Fourth of July with a small-town festival and the increasingly popular cardboard-boat racing on the Weber River.
The celebration starts a day early this year with the new Bike Parade at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Riverside Park, 195 E. 125 North.
On the July 4th holiday, events kick off at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the park. A 5K and Kid’s K race also begins at 7 a.m.
A flag ceremony and cannon shoot will be held at 8 a.m. at the park, followed by a parade and jet flyover at 10 a.m. The parade begins at Morgan Middle School, 115 E. Young St., and makes its way to the Morgan County Fairgrounds, 750 E. Como Springs Road.
Beginning at 11 a.m. vendor booths, kids games and local food and food trucks will be set up at the fairgrounds.
The Cardboard Boat Regatta begins at 2 p.m. on the Weber River above the fairgrounds, followed by river activities at 3 p.m. and the regatta awards ceremony and Morgan’s Got Talent show at 5 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m., the community hosts a concert featuring Time Cruisers. Fireworks will end the evening.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/morganareachamber or call 801-829-3585.