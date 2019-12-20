Redlining. It is one of the compulsory terms in which to understand the definition for passing the real estate exam; and then, like many other required rote memorizations (i.e. the sine of pi/2), is quickly forgotten due to lack of relevance. That changed for me this week, however. Not the relevance of the particular trigonometry equation, or any other for that matter, but the significance of the term redlining.
The practice of redlining, in real estate, is the refusal to lend money or show homes to qualified borrowers in certain areas of town. The term is derived by the actual act of mortgage lenders drawing red lines around portions of a map to indicate neighborhoods in which they would refuse to loan money. These areas are historically occupied by people of certain races or socioeconomic groups.
Having spent my entire life in Utah, with the exception of one very humid and time-delayed summer in the back woods of Crockett’s Bluff, Arkansas, it didn’t occur to me that this type of discrimination could actually exist. Now if I was practicing real estate back in the Ozarks (where indoor plumbing is still an option), this would be different. Since I only practice in the state of Utah, however, I simply learned the term, passed the test, and filed it away into my somewhat disorganized long-term memory.
This week, however, this term was surprisingly retrieved at a more rapid pace then could otherwise be expected, when I heard it while listening to a podcast in my travels.
The story being related was told by an African American woman, author Bridgett Davis, who had lived with her father, mother and five siblings in Detroit during the 1960s and ’70s when racial tensions were high. Her father became disabled and could not work. This left her mother to provide and care for this large family. Her mother became a numbers runner … collecting and paying off debts based on winning numbers in an informal lottery system; and she was good at it.
Although her mother was bringing in a very good and steady income, she could not pursue the American dream of owning her own home; at least the traditional way. During this time period, a time labeled as “white flight,” white people were fleeing areas that had become more ethnically diverse. Yet, at the same time, banks wouldn’t lend money to the racially diverse families, calling it too “high risk.” As a result, her mother negotiated, what would be known today as a “Lease Agreement with an Option to Purchase.” She put down a very generous sum of money and then made monthly payments with the hope that the owner, who was carrying the contract in lieu of a bank, would do the right thing and relinquish the collateral (in this case, the home) at the end of the contracted term. Davis describes it this way; “… imagine having the means, but not being able to buy a house, only because of the color of your skin.”
The Fair Housing Act of 1968 was enacted to prevent discrimination against borrower due to race, color, religion, sex, origin, disability, or other differences. Unfortunately, this redlining practice still occurs. Perhaps that “irrelevant” stuff we learned in school, isn’t so impractical after all.