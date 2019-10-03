Clark: Still bitter, because Idaho is still just as bad as it was in the FBS. You'd expect a team "dropping" to at least compete with the upper-middle class of the Big Sky, but all the Vandals did last year was get rocked by all their former rivals, and all they've done this year is garner some hope, then get rid of it right away with a loss to one of the worst in the FCS. If Idaho would've beaten Northern Colorado, I think some opinions would be beginning to shift, but any kind of consistent success is the antithesis of Vandal football.
I do believe that even the most ardent FBS supporters have come to their senses now, and realize that a move back up is not going to happen. In a nutshell, it's reluctant acceptance. The ire has shifted now to coach Paul Petrino. Many simply think he has not and will not ever adjust UI into a team that matches up well against Big Sky foes.