Layton City’s yearly July 4 fun again takes place in and around Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive. The holiday starts out with a breakfast from 6-10 a.m. in the Wendell/Starkey ball field parking lot. Cost for the breakfast is $6 for adults, $4 for ages 4-11, or $25 for a family of five.
The Fun Run/Walk and the More Fun Less Run events begin day-of registration at 6:30 a.m., with the walk following at 7:15 a.m. and the Fun Run and More Fun Less Run at 7:30 a.m. Baseball/softball games will kick off at 8 a.m.
A flag-raising ceremony is planned for 8:30 a.m. in the Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive.
The Liberty Days Kids Bike Parade and City Council Popsicle Parade begins at 10:15 a.m., the main parade follows at 10:30 a.m. The route begins at Talbot Drive and Gentile Street, continues west on Gentile to Fort Lane, where it turns north. Entries then hang a left at Wasatch Drive and follow it around to the south, returning to Gentile Street.
Beginning at noon, concessions, vendor booths and entertainment will be on hand in Layton Commons Park. Also beginning at noon, the city’s Surf ’n Swim pool will open, and Dutch oven demonstrations will be offered throughout the afternoon.
The New American Philharmonic Symphony, complete with cannoneers, will perform a concert at 8 p.m. in the Kenley Amphitheater (gates open at 6 p.m.). Fireworks will follow at 10 p.m.
For more information, visit www.laytoncity.org or call 801-336-3900.