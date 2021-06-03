“The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is the tagline for the Indianapolis 500, and what a race it was this year. Thousands of fans filled the stadium. The colors, the sounds, the textures, the smells of just the crowds alone were both intense and tangible. Once the cars were set out in their starting positions and the call was made for the drivers to start their engines, all senses were annihilated once again. One fan stepped forward, pushing his nose up to the air and deeply inhaled. “Freshly burned rubber … it never gets old.”
While it may be fun for some to spectate a sport from an armchair, I am not one of these people. If all the senses are not engaged, I’m not interested; and since driving a car is the closest I could ever get to being coordinated enough to participate in a sport, I am all in with this race.
Ironically, on my way to the race, I received a phone call from a client. We are preparing to sell her home so she can relocate to a different state closer to the East Coast. She had sent me a picture of a listing in North Carolina. “What do you think of this home? Should I offer on it without seeing it? Do people do that?”
I responded by telling her that, while the home itself looks nice from the pictures, I cannot advise at all on price, location, market, or condition. I then explained that I had just flown across the country, on a flight that departed at zero dark thirty in the morning, with plenty to drink and no vacant restroom on the plane; checked into a sketchy hotel with a less than fresh smell in the room and a mattress that mimicked the floor of a tent, and will pay $20 to still walk the two miles to the stands of the Indianapolis 500 race — all so I can see the colors in real time, smell the hot dogs and cotton candy, feel the sun on my face and the crowds sitting shoulder to shoulder, hear the engines revving and running at fullest capacity, and taste the fuel, the exhaust, and the burnt rubber from the tires each time one of the 33 beautiful, unique, colorful cars comes down the straightaway in earnest pursuit of victory lane.
Sensing I had probably lost her somewhere around the bad hotel room, I circled back to her original question. “Yes,” I responded. “People do buy houses sight unseen. In fact, it happens more frequently than anyone would think in this market, where it’s imperative to act fast or lose out. Personally, I couldn’t do it. I have to involve my senses. But that’s my own stuff, it may or may not be yours. Let’s find you a good Realtor that comes highly recommended, has a ton of local knowledge, and has a good production record and happy past clients and they can act as your eyes, ears, nose, and voice. Then you can make a decision.” She concurred.
After the race, we took a little drive ourselves down memory lane. My husband grew up in Indiana and he wanted to introduce me to his old stomping grounds. As we approached the neighborhood, we stopped by a convenience store. It was growing dark as we entered the store. There was a long line of people waiting to pay. The dude behind me, eyes red and pupils dilated, suggested we just take the stuff and walk out without paying. I pretended he was joking and moved forward. He wasn’t. As we approached the register the cashier warned us to stock up because they wouldn’t be open tomorrow night. They couldn’t find anyone to staff the store at night in that area. This was telling. We got in our car, rolled up our windows, locked our doors and drove quickly. This is an experience that would have been helpful to have if I were considering buying in the neighborhood. On the bright side, however, there is still affordable housing somewhere in this country, and it’s not too far from “the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
Jen Fischer is an associate broker and Realtor. She can be reached at 801-645-2134 or jen@jen-fischer.com.