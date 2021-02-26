HARRISVILLE — Ascension Lutheran Church has a new leader.
Debra Jimenez has taken over as pastor of the Harrisville church, 1105 N. Washington Blvd. She started last December, replacing Rick Brenton, the prior pastor.
Jimenez came to Utah from Hobbs, New Mexico, where she served as pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church.
She initially had questions about coming to Utah, but after speaking with Ascension's congregational leadership, "I found myself drawn into their passionate love of God," she said. "They were people excited about the ministries to which God has called them in this place. In that phone conversation, God planted seeds of possibility and excitement in my heart."
The church holds services at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. The services are streamed on the Ascension Facebook page.
"This is a congregation that is firmly committed to sharing the love, grace and forgiveness of God in this community and the world," Jimenez said. Through the church's varied initiatives, church members "are people invested in sharing the love and light of Christ."