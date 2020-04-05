SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Sunday a temple will be built in Syracuse.
President Russell M. Nelson announced eight new temples at the conclusion of the 190th Annual General Conference Sunday afternoon.
The Syracuse temple will be the third in Davis County. In addition to the existing Bountiful temple, the church is planning one in Layton.
Others are planned for Bahía Blanca, Argentina; Tallahassee, Florida; Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Benin City, Nigeria; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China.
Church architects will work with local officials so that the temple will harmonize with each community, Nelson said.
No further information was immediately available about the Syracuse project.
Nelson said the Dubai government invited the church to build a temple there.
The Shanghai temple has unique conditions, Nelson said.
He said for two decades, church members in the People’s Republic of China have attended the Hong Kong China Temple. But in July 2019, that temple was closed for renovation.
In Shanghai, a modest multipurpose meeting place will provide a way for Chinese members to continue to participate in ordinances of the temple in the People’s Republic of China.
"Because we respect the laws and regulations of the People’s Republic of China, the church does not send proselyting missionaries there; nor will we do so now," Nelson said.
Expatriate and Chinese congregations will continue to meet separately, he said. In an initial phase, entry will be by appointment only.
The Shanghai Temple will not be a temple for tourists from other countries, he added.