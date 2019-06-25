Volunteers Aniston Burnett, 16, left, Lauren Burnett, 17, center, and Nikk Hammerstron, 19, paint an apartment wall on Monday, June 24, 2019, as part of Washington Heights Church's service effort "Serve South Ogden." The church group will work on properties all week.
John Pentecost removes a dead tree in a South Ogden yard while volunteering with Washington Heights Church on Monday, June 24, 2019. The church service program "Serve South Ogden" will continue all week.
Volunteers Aniston Burnett, 16, left, Lauren Burnett, 17, center, and Nikk Hammerstron, 19, paint an apartment wall on Monday, June 24, 2019, as part of Washington Heights Church's service effort "Serve South Ogden." The church group will work on properties all week.
John Pentecost removes a dead tree in a South Ogden yard while volunteering with Washington Heights Church on Monday, June 24, 2019. The church service program "Serve South Ogden" will continue all week.
SOUTH OGDEN — A South Ogden neighborhood will be transformed this week thanks to the work of hundreds of volunteers.
“Serve South Ogden” is a weeklong service project hosted by Washington Heights Church to give back to the community. At least 700 volunteers of all ages, wearing red shirts, will help spruce up home along several blocks in the area of E. 5700 South in South Ogden.
Washington Heights mission and events pastor Jimi Pitts said the church has been hosting these service events every other year for the past 10 years. A new community is selected each year and the church communicates with city officials to pick an area in need of some TLC.
“We’re just down here to love our community through service,” Pitts said.
The work isn’t limited to slapping a new coat of paint on a house. In the past, volunteers have fixed roofs, fences and siding, helped rebuild a garage, and performed landscaping duties on several properties.
Volunteers Aniston Burnett, 16, left, Lauren Burnett, 17, center, and Nikk Hammerstron, 19, paint an apartment wall on Monday, June 24, 2019, as part of Washington Heights Church's service effort "Serve South Ogden." The church group will work on properties all week.
John Pentecost removes a dead tree in a South Ogden yard while volunteering with Washington Heights Church on Monday, June 24, 2019. The church service program "Serve South Ogden" will continue all week.
Volunteers Aniston Burnett, 16, left, Lauren Burnett, 17, center, and Nikk Hammerstron, 19, paint an apartment wall on Monday, June 24, 2019, as part of Washington Heights Church's service effort "Serve South Ogden." The church group will work on properties all week.
John Pentecost removes a dead tree in a South Ogden yard while volunteering with Washington Heights Church on Monday, June 24, 2019. The church service program "Serve South Ogden" will continue all week.
Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spread out to help clean properties around Ogden belonging to the Positive Assistance Action Group (PAAG) on Friday, June 21, 2019. PAAG is a a non-profit that provides housing in the community and other services for the mentally ill.