SOUTH OGDEN — A South Ogden neighborhood will be transformed this week thanks to the work of hundreds of volunteers.

“Serve South Ogden” is a weeklong service project hosted by Washington Heights Church to give back to the community. At least 700 volunteers of all ages, wearing red shirts, will help spruce up home along several blocks in the area of E. 5700 South in South Ogden.

Washington Heights mission and events pastor Jimi Pitts said the church has been hosting these service events every other year for the past 10 years. A new community is selected each year and the church communicates with city officials to pick an area in need of some TLC.

“We’re just down here to love our community through service,” Pitts said.

The work isn’t limited to slapping a new coat of paint on a house. In the past, volunteers have fixed roofs, fences and siding, helped rebuild a garage, and performed landscaping duties on several properties.

The service project started Monday and volunteers will work daily until Friday. Pitts said approximately 20 homes are a part of the project.

Washington Heights Church is located at 1770 E. 6200 South in Ogden.

