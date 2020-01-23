SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a date for the groundbreaking for a new temple in Layton.
The groundbreaking will be held on May 30, 2020, according to a news release from the church. The temple will be built at the corner of Oak Hills Drive and Rosewood Lane in Layton, a plot totaling 11.8 acres.
Plans for the temple were announced in April 2018 during the church’s 188th annual general conference.
In addition to the groundbreaking date for the Layton temple, church leaders also announced groundbreaking dates for temples in Richmond, Virginia, and Alabang, a city in the Philippines. The Richmond groundbreaking is set for April 11 and the Philippines temple will break ground May 2.
Currently, Utah has 17 temples in operation around the state. Plans for new temples in Saratoga Springs, Tooele Valley and Washington County have been announced in recent years.
During the 189th Semiannual General Conference that took place last fall, it was announced that two more Utah temples were to be built in Utah, which will be located in Orem and Taylorsville.