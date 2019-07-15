SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of a soon-to-be built temple in Layton.
The church said in a press release Monday morning that the new temple will be located on an 11.8-acre plot at the corner of Oak Hills Drive and Rosewood Lane in Layton.
The temple is planned to be three stories tall and will be 87,000 square feet, which is the same dimensions released for the plans of the Saratoga Springs temple in May, though that Utah County temple will sit on a 22.7-acre site.
Plans for the temple were announced by the church's President Russell M. Nelson in April 2018 during the final session of the 188th annual general conference.
In addition to the new Layton temple, temples have also been announced in Saratoga Springs, Tooele Valley and Washington County, according to the release.
There are currently 17 operating temples in Utah. The Layton temple will become the second temple in Davis County. The other temple is located in Bountiful.
According to the church, it operates or has plans for more than 200 temples throughout the world.
Church members believe temples to be very sacred, with the inscription "Holiness to the Lord" inscribed on outer walls. Only members of the church may enter its temples, but they must be in good standing with a temple recommend.