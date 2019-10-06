SALT LAKE CITY — Speakers from around the globe encouraged members to stay true to and follow the teachings of the faith during the Sunday morning session of the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Thousands gathered in downtown Salt Lake City, and many more watched around the world, as prominent leaders of the Church shared specific ways that members can remain true and grow closer to God — from service, to obedience and sharing the gospel with others. President Russell M. Nelson also highlighted the Church's many charities and expressed the joy of helping others around the world, no matter of circumstances.
Nearing the end of the Sunday morning session, Nelson talked about the many services that the Church and its members have provided around the world.
"My dear brothers and sisters, the activities I have described are merely a small part of the growing welfare and humanitarian outreach of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints," Nelson said. "Giving help to others — making a conscientious effort to care about others as much or more than we care about ourselves — is our joy."
Other speakers provided personal stories and even references to a well-known bit of pop culture to inspire those to stay close with God.
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, member of the Quorum of the Twelve from Germany, likened the lives of many to the popular novel and film, "The Hobbit." Though Bilbo Baggins enjoyed his life of living in a neat, tidy hole; when given the chance to go on a great —though dangerous — adventure, he leaves comfort behind. He leaves at a moment's notice, leaving his home untidy and with little in his hands.
"We could spend a lifetime waiting for that moment when everything lines up perfectly. But now is the time to commit fully to seeking God, ministering to others, and sharing our experience with others," Uchtdorf said. "Leave behind your hat, walking stick, handkerchief and messy house."
He went on to encourage those already walking the path to have confidence and press on. For those who have maybe left, he asked for them to return.
Elder Gerrit W. Gong was among the first to deliver a message, and he encouraged members to seek belonging in the covenant. Though one could lose faith in God along the path, God never loses faith in us, Gong said.
"However often we stumble or fall, if we keep moving toward Him, He will help us, a step at a time," Gong said.
Sister Cristina B. Franco, Second Counselor in the Primary General Presidency and a native of Argentina, told heartwarming stories of those spreading the gospel and finding joy in doing so.
She asked if members of the Church should be always willing to spread the gospel to others, or perhaps share a copy of the Book of Mormon with them.
"Can we be more like our Savior Jesus Christ and share with others what brings us joy to our lives?" Franco asked. "The answer to all of these questions is Yes! We can do it!"
Elder Gary E. Stevenson warned others of being swayed by false prophets, while using lighter stories of a mischievous child painting a dog and kids being told to beware of nearby skunks.
"These stories about innocent children discovering something about life and reality may make each of us smile, but they also illustrate a more profound concept," Stevenson said.
He advised of those adjusting truth to be portrayed as what they want to see, and the dangers of Satan's deceit.
"Satan, the father of lies and the great deceiver, would have us question things as they really are and either ignore eternal truths or replace them with something that appears more pleasing," he said.
The session closed with songs from The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, who provided the music for the session.
The day will continue with the afternoon session, which will begin Sunday at 2 p.m.