OGDEN — Ogden's oldest standing church that is still used for worship, The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, is raising funds to mend its aging roof.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the church located on the corner of Grant Avenue and 24th Street was built in 1874. It is an example of Gothic Revival architecture and, according to it's website, a bell donated to the church "was the first church bell ever heard in Ogden."
The church was awarded a grant from Rocky Mountain Power to install solar panels this year, according to a letter distributed by the church. That project would reduce its electricity bill by approximately 75%. But as it prepared for installation, the church realized portions of the roof need new shingles and structural upgrades.
To help cover the cost of the unexpected expense, the church launched a fundraising campaign called "Raise the Roof!" As part of the campaign, it hosted a sold-out comedy night and on June 5 will hold its annual yard sale. The church needs to raise $110,000 to pay for the work.
It hopes to have the roof fixed and solar panels installed before its Pioneer Day celebration on July 24, during which community members can take tours of the church.
"We celebrate it as Tuttle Day in honor of Bishop Tuttle, our pioneer, who founded the Episcopal Church in Utah," wrote church member Jean Norman in an email.
To contribute to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd's fundraising effort, the community can support the yard sale or donate directly to the church. There is a form on the church's website where people can make a pledge to donate and provide their contact information.