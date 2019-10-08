SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have released an exterior rendering of what a new temple in Layton will look like.
Church officials released the plans Tuesday morning for a new temple that will be built at the corner of Oak Hills Drive and Rosewood Lane in Layton. The temple will be three stories and will have more than 87,000 square feet.
A date for the groundbreaking of the site has yet to be announced.
Plans for the temple were announced in April 2018 during the Church’s 188th annual general conference.
Currently, Utah has 17 temples around the state. Plans for new temples in Saratoga Springs, Tooele Valley and Washington County have been announced in recent years.
During last week's 189th Semiannual General Conference, it was announced that two more Utah temples were to be built in Utah, which will be located in Orem and Taylorsville.