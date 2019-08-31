Kick off for Sunday School
The Ascension Luther Church, located at 1105 N. Washington Blvd., Ogden, will hold its Rally Day and kick off for Sunday School on Sept. 15.
Worship services will be held at 9:30 a.m., then at 9:45 a.m. Sunday School and the picnic at 11 a.m. There will be barbecue food, root beer, games, prizes, a bounce house, inflatable slides and music.
For more information, visit http://ascensionluterhanogden.org. Ogden Interfaith Concert to be held Sept. 29
The public is invited to the free Ogden Interfaith Concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 in the Ogden Tabernacle, 2145 Washington Blvd. The event will bring musical ministries and congregations from across northern Utah together for one common cause – celebrating faith through music. The concert is open to everyone and the doors will open at 6:30 p.m. until the tabernacle is filled.
The Sunday evening concert highlights internationally acclaimed vocalist and Billboard NO. 1 artist, Nathan Pacheco. He will be joined by Reverend Jo Watson, pastor at Embry Chapel in Ogden, Dr. Myron Patterson, organist at Holy Family Catholic Church in South Ogden and Hilltop United Methodist Church Gospel Choir, directed by Roberta Shimensky.
Also performing will be Deacon Thomas White from New Zion Baptist Church, Via Media Chamber Choir from the Episcopal Church, Ogden Buddhist Church Taiko Drummers, and traditional Indian dancers from the Divya School of Dance.
This is the first time Pacheco has performed in the concert and recently said in a press release, “Music is a language that speaks to everyone’s heart. I’m excited to be together with artists from many faiths. I will be singing some of my favorite songs including ‘Nessun Dorma,’ and ‘The Prayer.’ It is going to be a beautiful evening.”
Reverend Watson, of Embry Chapel, said in a press release, “I wanted to participate in the interfaith concert because I believe we have something in common — the image of God. I think when organizations come together with the idea that we have something in common there are incredible things we can do in that context.”
The event is organized by the Utah Weber Public Affairs Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Interfaith Works of Ogden, an ecumenical group of religious leaders from the area.
Audience members are asked to be bring non-perishable food donations that will be collected and distributed to needy families by Catholic Community Services of Northern Utah.
— Standard-Examiner staff