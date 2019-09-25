OGDEN — You know what they say about opinions.
They’re more useless now than ever before.
OK, so I guess “they” don’t say that. “I” actually just came up with that, right here and now.
But think about it. In this age of social media — with your Twitters, your Facebooks and your Google Pluses (assuming Google Plus still exists) — the only thing keeping you, the slobbering masses, from becoming a modern-day newspaper columnist, movie critic or professional sports analyst is a keyboard, an internet connection and a pulse.
And yet here I am, about to offer up my opinion. We live in a world of contradictions.
A few months back I wrote a piece for this publication on my five best places in Northern Utah to grab a cheeseburger. Not being one for creative thinking, I decided to go back to the template. This time for pizza.
The ground rules here are the same as they were for the burgers: the pizzas on this list had to be within the Standard-Examiner’s coverage area — which essentially includes Weber County, the northern two-thirds of Davis County, and Box Elder and Morgan counties. And no chains allowed.
I hereby bestow upon you, the loyal readers of Standard-Examiner’s GO!, Northern Utah’s Top Five Pizzas (in no particular order) ...
The Carnivore at Ogden Pizzeria
936 Washington Blvd., Ogden
Starting off the list with a pretty basic pizza, but one that any reputable pizza place must have. The Ogden Pizzeria’s Carnivore is the best meat lovers’ pizza around. It’s got sausage, pepperoni, ham, chicken, ground beef, bacon and parmesan. Parmesan isn’t a meat, but it’s a cheese and cheese comes from cows, which can eventually become meat. The Ogden Pizzeria has been family owned and operated since the Nixon Administration. Seriously. These people know what they’re doing.
The Hulk at Slackwater
Pizzeria & Pub
1895 Washington Blvd., Ogden
This pizza has a cilantro lime cream base and Slackwater’s three-cheese blend. Jalapeños are baked in for extra spice and the pie is topped with freshly sliced avocado, seasoned grape tomatoes and cilantro. The cool thing here is you can also get this pizza in a calzone. Which essentially means, if you want your pizza folded in half but aren’t sure you’re qualified to do so, the chef will take care of it for you.
The Lucky 7 at
Lucky Slice
various locations
This New York-style, thin crust pizza comes with red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, green peppers, white onions, black olives and mushrooms. I think they call this the “Lucky 7” because, aside from the requisite cheese and sauce, it’s got seven ingredients. They go well together. Lucky Slice has locations at 200 Historic 25th St., Ogden; 1246 S. Legend Hills Drive, Clearfield; 64 Federal Ave., Logan; and 6965 E. Powder Mountain Road, Eden.
The Combo at Tony’s Pizza
403 39th St., South Ogden
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green olives and green peppers. This is another one of those good, old-fashioned pizzas made by another Ogden-based pizza institution that really knows how to throw some dough. Tony’s first opened in the mid-1960s, and founder Tony L. Toscan died in late 2015, but the place still makes an amazing pie.
Famous Breadtwists at
Pizza Man
1948 N. Washington Blvd., North Ogden
So technically, this isn’t pizza, but these bad boys are too good to keep off the list. Pizza Man has the best breadsticks I’ve ever tasted. By far. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the Breadtwists are made from fresh dough, rolled into seven twists and raised until they’re “light and airy.” They’re then smothered in Pizza Man’s secret garlic spread and sprinkled with parmesan.
And there you have it folks. Pizza.