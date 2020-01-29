OGDEN — In Ogden, there are many places to grab a cup of coffee.
However, there are few with the neighborhood coffeeshop feel that Kaffe Mercantile brings.
The homey coffeehouse located near the corner of 26th Street and Harrison Boulevard seamlessly blends in with the neighborhood, but stands out from other spots to grab a drink or a bite to eat.
Nick Morris and his husband, Lance, own and operate all three Kaffe Mercantile locations, and the two have owned the 26th Street location for a little over 10 years. Within the past five years, they have opened locations in South Ogden and downtown Ogden.
But the 26th Street location has always been their base, and Morris said they know their customers at that location best.
“I think it’s because they literally are our neighbors,” Morris said with a laugh. “We used to use the slogan ‘your neighborhood coffee shop,’ but we decided ‘Let’s put ownership on it, and say it’s my neighborhood coffee shop.’”
Morris said they feel that the shop is a part of the neighborhood, with those who live nearby often bringing friends and family into Kaffe Mercantile to grab a cup of coffee or one of the many tasty treats they serve.
Morris said they don’t roast their own coffee, despite requests from customers. Instead, the three locations proudly serve coffee from Caffe Ibis, a roasting company and deli in Logan.
Whether you’re looking for a quick snack to accompany your coffee or looking to grab a more full meal, you can find plenty of options at Kaffe Mercantile.
For a lighter snack, grab a turnover that’s prepared fresh, every morning, in house. If you’re in the mood for a meal with a little more protein, try a slice of quiche or the breakfast sandwich — complete with eggs, cheese, spinach and tomato. One of Morris’ favorite dishes is the Sunrise Avocado Toast, topped with tomatoes, hard boiled eggs and spices.
For a light, tasty breakfast try a waffle made fresh. Morris said the recipe he uses at the coffee shop is the same that his mother used when he was growing up.
If Kaffe Mercantile sounds like a neighborhood you would like to join, even for just a day or two, you can do so.
Connected to Kaffe Mercantile is a small cottage that can be booked through Airbnb. The cozy cottage is a one bedroom unit that sleeps four, according to the listing.
Just beyond the cottage’s fence is an open space for the coffee shop. In the summer, from June through September, the yard is the site of a yoga class on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m.
The yard also hosts events from time to time. In years past, the backyard has held a handful of outdoor concerts, events for Ogden Pride, and even a few weddings. Morris said that the Airbnb has served as a very convenient place for wedding parties to get ready.
When you look around the block, it’s apparent that Kaffe Mercantile is truly a neighborhood coffee shop. Someone once joked to Morris that the coffeehouse is similar to that famous place where everybody knows your name.
“It’s like Cheers, but without the beers,” Morris said.