OGDEN — The ethos behind Daily Rise Coffee, the small Ogden-based chain of coffee shops, can be summed up in three words — promoting positive energy.
It’s emblazoned on the exterior of the original Daily Rise drive-through location at 2865 Washington Blvd., among other places.
“That’s the basis of the whole company. We have it everywhere. It’s a constant reminder,” said Jeff Furton, owner and operator along with wife Beth Furton of Daily Rise.
That is, aside from the coffee, other drinks and crepes (at least at the newest location at 2314 Washington Blvd.), one of the key missions of Daily Rise is to serve up good vibrations. A big part of that comes from the vibrant, energetic baristas who mix with the public.
“They’re going to treat you like a long-lost friend,” Jeff Furton said.
Furton will also periodically repeat another mantra, “caffeinate and recreate,” underscoring a related message that seems to drive him and his wife. The business isn’t strictly about coffee, necessarily, but also about promoting an energetic lifestyle, promoting the local community and the many outdoor activities in and around Ogden — skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, hiking and more. In fact, it’s Ogden’s proximity to the mountains and the outdoor vibe that drew the Furtons here in the first place, aside from the good deal on the original location. He sees promoting that aspect of things as part of the mission of the business, which, to underscore the point, sponsors a snowboard team, Rise N’ Shred.
“This town is on the up and up,” said Jeff Furton, originally from Michigan, where he and Beth first met. Launching Daily Rise in Ogden back in 2004, the couple wanted to be a part of what they saw as the city’s nascent potential. They also wanted to prod the city forward to help it realize that potential.
Aside from the two Washington Boulevard locations, Daily Rise operates a third coffee shop in Layton, at 1985 W. Antelope Drive. It also has a roasting operation adjacent to the Layton shop, where coffee for the retail outlets is made.
COLD BREW, ROASTED COFFEE, CREPES
Coffee and other caffeinated drinks like lattes, cappuccino, espresso, cold bottled brew and more are the basis of Daily Rise, but the range of offerings runs the gamut. There are non-caffeinated drinks for those who don’t need the extra jolt, as well as cold, sugary chillers, smoothies, milkshakes and more.
“Utah, in general, has a sweet tooth, if you can cater to that a little bit,” Furton said.
The original location at 2865 Washington Blvd. is a drive-through or walk-up operation, serving those who want to get a drink and keep on moving, as with the Layton shop. When he and his wife were looking to launch Daily Rise — Jeff Furton was actually working as a barista in Boise, Idaho — they fixated on the drive-through model, something they hadn’t seen in the Midwest.
“I was instantly drawn to that. We like the fast pace,” he said.
Since then, the Furtons have expanded. They offer their own roasted coffee for sale as well as cold bottled brew, a chilled variation of their coffee. Most recently, they’ve started the sit-down operation at 2865 Washington Blvd., teaming with Weber State University, which operates a Wildcat store at the same location, selling university clothing. Being a community-minded business, the Furtons saw the arrangement with the university as a way to collaborate and connect with a big player in Ogden.
The new locale also gave the Furtons the opportunity to expand into food, offering the crepes made by Michelle Green. Green used to operate at the Ogden Farmers Market on 25th Street, and Jeff Furton was a regular — a big fan. Now, her fixed menu offers both savory and sweet crepes, and can make special orders as well.
“It’s been a complete game-changer to the downtown store,” Jeff Furton said. “To be able to get a custom crepe with locally-sourced ingredients was a big thing for us.”
It’s those sorts of things that the Furtons count as successes — connecting and collaborating with the community, promoting the local scene and the Ogden area. Business is buzzing — Daily Rise also offers some of its roasted coffee and cold brew at other retail outlets — but it’s not been about go-go, breakneck growth.
“Our business has done slow growth. It’s been organic,” Furton said.