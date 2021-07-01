Ogden River Brewing LLC and Ogden City Department of Animal Services have teamed up with Weber County Animal Services to bring the Ogden community of animal-lovers together during Pints for Pups, a dog adoption and fundraising event on Saturday, July 10, from 1-4 p.m. at ORB.
A $25 ticket includes event access, lunch, raffle entry and a portrait with your pup.
The ORB patio, where Pints for Pups will be held, was officially announced as “dog-friendly” in a Facebook post on June 18. “Good Dogs” are always welcome to accompany their humans on the shaded riverside patio; and for this adoption event and fundraiser, they should come “camera ready.”
Attendees can also look forward to a new brew that went on tap Tuesday — Magnificent Golden Mutt — specially crafted by head brewer Pat Winslow for the event using several different grains from storage to create the “mutt” ale.
According to the description, the “smooth and easy to drink” golden ale goes easy on the hops with moderate flavors and aromas of crackers and toasted bread that “really shine.” Hints of pineapple and stone fruit make the rich-colored ale the perfect pairing for “BBQ, sunshine, and playing fetch with Fido!”
Winslow and ORB chef Bridger Fawcett are currently working together on a unique BBQ sandwich offering for lunch, with a vegetarian option included.
Pints for Pups has been years in the making for Winslow, an event that combines his passions for beer-making, animals and community. “Together we can make a difference, drink beer, and help a dog. How cool is that?” he said in a statement.
When asked why it took years for Pints and Pups to happen, Winslow said, “I didn’t have a brewery yet!” And now he does, thanks to a community-backed Kickstarter campaign that raised over $30,000 and Bryan Wrigley of Lotus Company/Lotus Craft, who saw value in Winslow’s vision.
Winslow, a retired train conductor of 42 years seeking the perfect location for his brewery, was sought out by Wrigley, who loved the idea of bringing craft beer to the Riverbend development; the two quickly became friends and business partners with a shared love of community and “more than a few pints of home brews.”
“Everyone who knows Pat, loves Pat,” Wrigley said in a statement. “He exudes a genuineness and a passion for what he does that is as unique as it is infectious. Early on, I knew that I wanted to grow this dream with him.”
Since opening in October last year, Winslow has been running around ORB daily, talking to people, asking for feedback on the beer and food, and giving away hugs.
It is hoped that Pints for Pups will be an annual affair, and one of many more events hosted by ORB to give back, said Chief Operating Officer James Soares. He said it’s the “perfect way to get involved with the community,” citing the company’s mission to be a responsible business partner with the community through their core values: people, planet, profit.
All proceeds from ticket sales and $1 for every pint of Magnificent Golden Mutt will go to the Ogden City Department of Animal Services and Weber County Animal Services in hopes of raising $10,000 for the organizations.
For information and tickets, visit the event page on Facebook @OgdenRiverBrewing or eventbrite.com/e/pints-for-pups-by-ogden-river-brewing-tickets-160871760767.