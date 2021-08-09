A new business has moved into one of the vacant spaces downtown on Washington Boulevard, offering sweet treats like you’ve never experienced. Plant Kandy, purveyor of freeze-dried candy, is having a grand opening this Saturday.
Previously seen online and at the Monarch Market, the Plant Kandy brick and mortar store opened in July after the business’s highly successful launch in March of this year, and they haven’t been able to keep their in-demand freeze-dried goods on the shelves ever since.
The store, located at 2438 Washington Blvd. directly across the street from the Peery’s Egyptian Theater, allowed Ogden-based owners Ivan and Wacey Garzon to start selling their unique “guilty pleasures” nationwide, now being equipped with a commercial kitchen.
Part of the inspiration for the candy was Wacey’s Type 1 diabetes, after discovering how delicious Skittles taste out of the freeze dryer that was given to him as a Christmas gift. Always wanting to start their own business, they decided if they loved the new textures and tastes of freeze-dried treats, others probably would too, and Plant Kandy was born.
The freeze-dried candy is a quick remedy for low blood sugar levels and has also sparked interest with the outdoors community, for hikers, backpackers and runners ... being light and convenient to carry.
But experiencing different textures and more intensified flavor of favorite candy is something everyone loves, and the Garzons are constantly introducing new products while keeping up with production of their best sellers. You can currently grab a generous bag of Skittles, salt water taffy, Laffy Taffy, peach rings, Jolly Ranchers, Mini Starbursts, gummy bears and spicy gummy mangoes for $7-$12 online or in the store.
Plant Kandy has new products to reveal at the Grand Opening Ice Cream Social this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — freeze-dried ice cream bites in six different flavors to try, including root beer float, and freeze-dried ice cream sandwiches.
Ivan and Wacey Garzon love meeting customers and welcome new product suggestions, so stop by this Saturday, say hello and grab some freeze-dried goodies to take on your next adventure.