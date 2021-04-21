With new gourmet vendors making appearances each week, local musicians sharing their passion, raffles, giveaways and contests ... The Monarch brings a new Saturday morning tradition.
The Gourmet Market, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., was created with the vision of providing a one-of-a-kind experience for patrons looking to shop for specialty foods in a beautifully revitalized historic building and art space. It’s where the best artisans and makers can sell year-round in a spacious indoor venue and reach a wider audience in the popular downtown location of 25th and Ogden.
Every Saturday, pick your goodies for the weekend — fresh bread, coffee, organic chocolate, honey, baked goods, sauces, salsas and more. Even fresh flowers for your table. And coming soon ... a beer garden!
It’s a new market experience where patrons and artisans can meet and talk about food.
A sampling of the vendors at the Gourmet Market:
Granola Gals
Meet the Granola Gals, who bring homemade goodness from Logan to The Monarch. If you’re a parent looking to make your menu more interesting and nutritious, the Granola Gals are for you. Chocolate Caramel or Coconut Almond granola makes breakfast a little more exciting for the week ahead.
Delicious
Everyone knows grandmas always make the best food. Delicius has been using their grandma’s delicious Venezuelan recipes for 40 years and are bringing them to you. From gluten-free empanadas to vegan Mango Jelly, this family-owned business brings all the best flavors from Venezuela to your home. From their site, “We're proud to offer the highest quality, most unique merchandise on the market today. From our family to yours, we put lots of love and careful attention into each item.“
Banana Boy Bread
This locally-owned business is set on “introducing you to your love of banana bread.” Jesse, who was nicknamed “banana boy” as a kid for his love of the fruit, uses organic ingredients and specializes in banana bread flavors you’ve probably never imagined, like peanut butter-chocolate chip, s’mores and Oreo.
Hugo Roasters
“Turn your daily routine into an act of kindness”? Yes, please! As stated on their website: In 1999, Claudia McMullin, founder of Hugo Roasters, took a step into paradise after being a Wall Street lawyer for decades. After the move, McMullin joined the city council and became the director of the nonprofit organization Friends of Animals, now Nuzzles and Co. After her second term, she found out that her favorite coffee spot was closing, and in her own words, “She couldn’t have that.” So she fused her love of coffee and furry friends and created a buzzin’ coffee biz that saves lives with every cup. All of the green coffee beans are harvested from farms that offer a steady, living wage as well as education opportunities and health insurance and are organic and fair trade.
Butcher's Bunches
This small handcrafted preserves company out of Logan is all about community and high quality without anything artificial. They “support farmers who grow sustainably, follow traditional family recipes, and embrace America's diverse cultural harmony.” Butcher's Bunches preserves in the same traditions of their pioneer roots, using the same tin/aluminum pots, over flame, and each batch is stirred, poured and labeled by hand. It is not diluted by sugars, artificial sweeteners, artificial preservatives or other harmful ingredients.
Seek4Chocolate
This new vendor is bringing “ethical chocolate to light” at the Gourmet Market. When you purchase chocolate from Seek4Chocolate, you have the opportunity to enjoy chocolate from companies around the world that ethically source their cocoa. Tye has researched all of their chocolate companies extensively “so YOU can feel good about what you’re supporting with each bite!”
Come and meet all the vendors on Saturdays at the Gourmet Market.