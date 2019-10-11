OGDEN — If you’re familiar with downtown Ogden and its many watering holes, you’re likely familiar with The Yes Hell. The bar’s bright red neon lights are hard to miss for anyone traveling down Grant Avenue.
However if you go to the bar now, you’ll probably notice the addition of a new sign displayed outside and a tasty smell when you walk inside.
The Wimpy and Fritz Taco Bar opened Oct. 4, taking over the back of the bar and offering late-night food to all in Ogden. Patrons order at the back counter then enjoy their food anywhere in the building, according to Yes Hell co-owner Melissa Peterson.
“Wimpy” and “Fritz” are actually the taco bar’s owners and operators Brian Zinsmann and Lane Montoya, who have been hard at work for the past 14 months making their goal a reality. Until recently, the two had been mobile food vendors at a variety of local festivals and events around Ogden.
The idea of opening a taco bar started when they were walking around Farmers Market Ogden and realized there was no Hispanic food available.
So the two decided to make their own. With a bit of help from Peterson, the Wimpy and Fritz location in The Yes Hell is a reality.
Montoya has been cooking for years, he says, and he uses the skills he’s learned from family and applies it to the Wimpy and Fritz menu.
“I learned how to cook from my grandmother, instead of playing video games like the other kids,” Montoya said.
The menu has a little bit of everything — including tacos and burritos with carne asada, chicken and more. If you’re looking for some mid-week tacos, check them out on Taco Tuesday, when each taco is $2 each. Tacos are given a generous helping of cheese, cilantro, pickled onions and salsa. If you’re in the mood for a burrito or nachos, they have you covered. Wimpy and Fritz even has a vegan menu as well.
For those feeling under the weather after a night out on the town, head to the taco bar starting at noon on Saturdays for their “hair of the dog” brunch menu. If you’re in the mood for a tasty hash filled with smoked carnitas, country potatoes and a fried egg; or you’re in the mood for a bloody Mary, you’ll find something to help you get back on your feet.
Before Zinsmann and Montoya even had a physical location the two were winning awards. In August, they entered the third annual Tacofest in Salt Lake City and took home the prize of best taco of the year for their smoked carnitas recipe.
On weekends, Zinsmann says they plan on being open well into the night, making the taco bar a sure bet for your late-night food needs. Their plans aren’t just limited to one location, however.
“We’re planning on making a burrito bike,” Zinsmann said with a laugh. Their plan is to ride a bike up and down 25th Street and sell pre-rolled burritos to folks downtown.
But for now, the two will be serving up delicious, hearty dishes for those in need of a meaty meal.