Niño Viejo, opened in Farmington last December, isn’t your typical Mexican restaurant.
“It’s Latinx, a new category in the food industry,” explained chef Marco Niccoli. “We showcase flavors from other Latin countries, such as Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Puerto Rico, as well as Mexican.”
In Spanish, “niño” is “boy,” and viejo is “old.”
“It’s about the younger chef generation putting a twist on old-world cooking methods,” said Niccoli. He and his wife, chef Aubrey Niccoli, use traditional from-scratch cooking, slow-braised meats, simmered bone stocks and quality, unprocessed ingredients, but with a youthful spin.
The space, formerly occupied by Tortilla Union Southwest Grill, offers an upmarket, socially distanced ambiance, with plush booths and floor-to ceiling windows.
Although tacos, tostadas and enchiladas are menu mainstays, you’ll find high-end filling choices such as lobster and wagyu beef. Since seafood is flown from Honolulu twice a week, salads feature charred octopus and lump crab meat. Shrimp, ahi tuna, salmon and yellow ceviches (raw fish marinated in citrus juice) are also on the menu.
From tapas-style small plates to entrees and desserts, the dishes are artfully plated with garnishes such as diced avocado and microgreens.
This level of sophistication comes with a higher price point. Marco Niccoli said the average ticket is about $25 per person.
Birria tacos ($12 for two) are the top-selling menu item. “They are having a moment across the U.S. and have gone viral on social media,” Marco Niccoli said.
They are made of slow-roasted, shredded beef wrapped in a handmade white corn tortilla and cooked in beef fat on a flat-top grill. The roasting juices are made into a thick, savory broth for dipping similar to a French dip sandwich. But you’ll want to use your knife and fork for dipping, instead of trying to hold this juicy, saucy taco in your hands.
A signature shareable dish is the whole sea bass ($35), which the Niccolis discovered on their honeymoon in Puerto Rico. The fish is cleaned and boned in-house and deep-fried so the flesh is moist and tender. It’s served in a pool of rojo sauce, and diners can use the accompanying tortillas, pico de gallo, beans and rice to make their own fish tacos.
The avocado, sweet corn and jicama tostada ($5), is both vegetarian and budget-friendly. Creamy mashed avocado gives a texture contrast to the crispy tortilla and crunchy raw veggies.
Niño Viejo also offers a full Latin steakhouse menu — sirloin ($36), rib-eye ($45), New York ($45) and wagyu (market price per ounce). They come with Argentine chimichurri sauce and hand-cut French fries. The wagyu beef is raised locally by Wasatch Wagyu in Coalville, said Marco Niccoli.
Free chips and salsa are a Mexican restaurant tradition that the restaurant adheres to. Salsa making involves a three-day process of roasting vegetables and tomatoes separately before mixing them together with fresh cilantro, onion and chiles. The result is layers of flavor, with mild-medium heat. Customers who prefer more fire to their food can ask for the house-made fermented habanero salsa.
The restaurant has a full bar with chef-inspired cocktails and a Spanish-based wine list.
There’s no children’s menu and, so far, the restaurant doesn’t offer delivery options.
“We believe our food tastes best when it’s eaten here, so we take all COVID precautions necessary to make it safe to do that,” Marco Niccoli said. If someone prefers open air, the outdoor patio has heaters that the staff can turn on by request. So far, a few customers have braved the patio on warmer winter days.
Marco Niccoli grew up in the restaurant business, as his father was a chef in Los Angeles. While in culinary school, he was recruited by the Utah-based Culinary Crafts catering company. He eventually became executive chef, producing over 500 events that included feeding the past three U.S. presidents and many world leaders, athletes and celebrities. He later was culinary director for Traeger Grills and worked with Harley-Davidson’s food truck fleet. He’s appeared on the “Today” TV show, as well as “Chopped,” “Iron Chef,” “Grill Masters” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.”
Aubrey Niccoli graduated from Utah Valley University’s culinary school. Growing up in Seattle gave her hands-on expertise in fresh seafood, and she also spent time in Italy perfecting her pasta and pizza-making skills.
The Niccolis spent the past several years as personal chefs to high-end clients. They didn’t foresee opening a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic.
When an investor friend, Gavin Dickson, called the Niccolis last March about opening a restaurant with him, Marco said he was crazy, as restaurants were shutting down and laying off employees.
“But Gavin said it was actually a perfect time, because he could find the best real estate,” said Marco Niccoli. “It was a risk on a lot of levels, but we could create jobs for people who were losing theirs.”
The idea was to find the location first, then create a menu concept to fit the location.
“Latin food has always meant a lot to Aubrey and me, as her family is from Barcelona,” Marco Niccoli said.
So far, the risk paid off, with business better than expected, said Marco Niccoli. On Friday and Saturday evenings, wait times can be 2 to 2 ½ hours, so reservations are advised. The outdoor patio will offer more seating in warmer weather, and when/if COVID-19 restrictions ease, the restaurant can add more indoor tables as well to ease the waiting times.