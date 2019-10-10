What do you get when you cross Halloween with unique craft beers?
You get Peculiar Pours, the yearly, slightly-out-of-the-ordinary drinking festival in Ogden.
Started in 2018, Peculiar Pours asks local and regional brewers to come up with their most unique flavors and bring them to Ogden’s Union Station for a tasting festival. The event will run 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the historic train station, at 2501 Wall Ave.
“This is the second year for it,” said Haille Van Patten, assistant communications coordinator for Ogden Downtown Alliance. “The first year was awesome. A lot of amazing local breweries rallied together and brought their most creative flavors.”
Van Patten called the event a twist on the classic beer festival.
“You’re sampling beers, but it’s not often that breweries are asked to bring weird, out-of-the-ordinary flavors,” she said. “It’s kind of a really cool way to push our breweries outside of their comfort zone. They have so much fun bringing things, and the community has fun trying things they never thought they’d experience in liquid form.”
Last year’s event sold out; Van Patten said there are 750 tickets available, and she recommends getting them in advance. She said community members have been asking ODA the same thing for months: “Are you doing Peculiar Pours again this year?”
A total of 16 local breweries will offer their most peculiar flavors, seasonal brews and test pours. Participants will include Epic Brewing Co., New World Distillery, Ogden’s Own Distillery, RoHa, Roosters Brewing, UTOG, Cerveza Zolupez Beer Company, 2 Row Brewing, Four Sons Brewing, Odell Brewing Co., Press, Salt Flats Brewery, Talisman Brewing Co, Utah Brewers Cooperative, Bohemian Brewery, and Uinta Brewing Co.
There will also be food from Lucky Slice Pizza, Wimpy and Fritz, and Beehive Cheese, as well as a deejay who will “spin some spookier beats throughout the evening,” according to Van Patten.
Most of the brewers have been a bit tight-lipped about what they’re bringing this year, Van Patten said.
“We have had a couple of them kind of share what they’re doing, but most of them like it to be a surprise,” she said.
The event is sponsored by Ogden Downtown Alliance. You must be at least 21 years old to attend this event.
Tickets to the event are $20, available at eventbrite.com. Each ticket includes three sample pours, a souvenir sampling glass, and a $5 meal voucher. Additional sample pours are $1.
A $10 designated driver ticket is also available for $10. It includes a meal voucher.
For more information, call ODA at 385-389-1411.