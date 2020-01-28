Two Northern Utah locations of the Village Inn restaurant chain appear to have closed.
Village Inn locations in North Salt Lake and Roy appeared to close earlier this week after the restaurant's parent company, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, filed for bankruptcy on Monday in a federal court in Delaware.
Phone calls made to the two restaurants were greeted by an automated message saying the locations were no longer open.
However, two other Village Inn locations in Northern Utah were still open as of Monday. Those locations still in operation are located in Ogden on 12th Street and South Ogden on Skyline Drive.
According to Restaurant Business Online, American Blue Ribbon holdings has closed 33 locations around the country across their five restaurant chains, including Village Inn, Bakers Square and other chains.
Village Inn's website shows there are nine locations in Utah. Neither Roy nor North Salt Lake appear on the online list.